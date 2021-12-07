Matalan customers should ‘drop in’ for some ‘adorable’ Christmas décor.

After seeing the store’s extensive selection of Christmas decorations online, Matalan customers were excited to come.

The big day is approaching, and many retailers are going all out to offer a wide selection of festive items, like stockings and baubles, wreaths, baskets, and more.

Matalan is no exception, and, like many other businesses, took to social media to reveal its current collection of themed products.

The high street retailer took to Instagram to upload a video showcasing its Christmas products, which was initially posted by @happyatthebadgershouse.

Traditional stockings, snow globes, and candles were among the items on display, as were festively themed household staples like hand soap, reed diffusers, and even plant pots.

“More is more when it comes to Christmas homeware (Rg @happyatthebadgershouse),” Matalan captioned the video.

The video went viral on the famous social networking platform, receiving nearly 2,000 likes in less than a day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I love everything,” one person said.

“Need to pop in!!” Caroline remarked.

Nicola enquired of a friend: “When are we leaving? Lol”.

Pal “Tomorrow?” Carly answered. “Some nice stuff,” Jen said. “I adore Matalan,” Dolores added.

Others just tagged their pals on social media to direct them to the post.