Matalan customers rave about the ‘luxurious’ £35 bedding they like.

Followers of Matalan’s Instagram page were ecstatic to see the ‘wonderful’ bedding, which many have already purchased.

Matalan posted on Instagram, alongside a shot of its Grey 100 percent Cotton Seersucker Duvet Cover, “Happiness is…fresh bed sheets.” Our Seersucker bedding is available for purchase online.”

The images rapidly gathered up over 1,000 comments, with many admirers taking to the comments section to express their feelings about the bedding.

One customer wrote beneath the image, “So gorgeous,” and another wrote, “My favorite color.”

“I love it,” commented a third.

“Love that seersucker set, purchased it a few weeks ago,” a fourth consumer remarked.

“Oh my god, please don’t lure me with more bedding,” a fifth said.

“I adore my Seersucker bedding, it looks beautiful and is quite luxurious,” remarked another.

It comes in a variety of colors, including white, pink, beige, and charcoal. A double room starts at £35 per night.