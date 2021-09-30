Matalan customers rave about the ‘flattering’ fit of the ‘ideal’ £14 jeggings.

Matalan customers are complimenting the retailer’s new jeggings online, calling them “flattering” and “wonderful.”

With the return of colder weather, many consumers will be shopping for items that can transition from autumn to winter at the drop of a hat.

Shoppers have described Matalan’s Black Rosie Push Up Jeggings as “flattering” and “excellent.”

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer are eager to get their hands on ‘must try’ items. Sweet treat for £4

The £14 jeggings have specific seaming at the back that helps to “lift, shape, and flatter.” Mock front pockets and functional back pockets are provided for “added utility.”

The trousers are listed on the Matalan website as “new,” but that hasn’t stopped consumers who have already purchased them from submitting comments.

On the site, the £14 jeggings have gotten a number of five-star evaluations.

“Best jeggings ever,” one customer stated in one of the reviews. The most flattering and well-fitting pair of jeggings I’ve purchased in a long time. So comfortable, and there’s no bagging around the knees. I ordered an 18” and it fit well.

“Love these jeggings,” wrote another. Quality and fit are superb – you might pay a lot more in other high street stores, but you don’t have to. The fabric is beautiful and silky, and I like the high waist.”

“Perfect comfy fit,” said a third shopper. Beautiful comfortable fit, soft and lovely to wear; definitely going to acquire another pair because I adore them.”

“Super duper fabby jeggings!” remarked a fourth. Fab jeggings, comfortable and flattering, and well worth the money; I bought another pair and intend to have them in all of the colors available!!”

“One of the most fitting and flattering pair of jeggings I have ever purchased,” wrote a fifth. Matalan, thank you.”

Matalan’s Black Rosie Push Up Jeggings retail for £14 and can be purchased online.

Midwash and darkwash versions are also available.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.