Matalan customers rave about the “excellent fit” of the “trendy” £16 jeans.

Matalan customers are complimenting the retailer’s new jeans online, calling them “a terrific fit.”

With the return of cooler weather, many consumers will be shopping for items that can transition from summer to fall at the drop of a hat.

Shoppers have described Matalan’s Ava Midwash Ripped Mom Jeans as “a terrific fit” and “extremely comfy.”

The jeans, which cost £16, have a straight fit and a length that grazes the ankles. They contain five pockets and belt loops, as well as a zip fly. They have a relaxing retro vibe thanks to their worn details.

The jeans are listed as “new” on the Matalan website, but that hasn’t stopped customers who have already purchased them from submitting reviews.

On the site, the £16 dress has gotten a number of five-star reviews.

“Fashion from frump,” one consumer wrote in one of the evaluations. A terrific fit, especially if you’ve gained weight around your midsection as a result of your mid-life years! With these jeans on, I actually feel rather fashionable and less frumpy.”

“Very comfy, nice amount of stretch, and washes well,” remarked another.

“‘Ava’ the moon!!!” said a third shopper.

Jeans that are both comfortable and fashionable. It’s a great fit, and it’s true to size. Excellent value for money. I’d suggest it.”

“Finally out of skinny jeans!” wrote another. These jeans are fantastic. I’m a size 18/5ft1 and it fits perfectly. On me, they’re full length rather than slightly cropped, but I just turn them up.”

