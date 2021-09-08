Matalan customers rave about the £16 maxi dress’s “extremely flattering” fit.

Matalan customers are complimenting the retailer’s new summer dress online, calling it “extremely flattering.”

With the warm weather still hanging around, many consumers will be on the lookout for items that can transition from summer to autumn at a moment’s notice.

Customers have described Matalan’s Black Spot Print Maxi Dress as “extremely flattering” and “flawless” on the internet.

The black and white spot print maxi dress with a V neckline and slim cami straps. It’ll set you back £16.

The garment is listed as “new” on the Matalan website, but that hasn’t stopped customers who have already purchased it from submitting reviews.

On the site, the £16 dress has gotten a number of five-star reviews.

One customer wrote in one of the reviews, “Lovely dress, really flattering on, wonderful quality, great value.”

“Love this!” wrote a third. When it’s not too hot, it’s easy to wear a t-shirt underneath. In the cold, I’ll layer with a light sweater.”

“BEST SUMMER DRESS THIS SEASON!” said a third. This gown is flawless! I was blown away by the quality and value for money. Another one of Matalan’s undiscovered gems!”

“A cracker of a dress,” wrote a fourth shopper. Dress is lovely and comfortable. When I wore it to a party yesterday, I got a lot of compliments.”

“This dress is really comfy; the light fabric keeps you cool, and the fit and length are just right,” remarked another. It seamlessly transitions from day to night.”

The Black Spot Print Maxi Dress from Matalan costs £16 and can be purchased online.

