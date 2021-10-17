Matalan customers rave about a £12.50 leopard print dress that is “extremely flattering.”

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are swooning over one of the retailer’s latest outfits.

Many customers will be looking to update their clothes now that the autumn weather has arrived.

Customers have described Matalan’s Super Soft Animal Print Midi Dress as “beautiful” and “extremely flattering” on the internet.

The £12.50 dress has three-quarter cut sleeves and a back-neck clasp and includes a black and white animal motif.

The outfit is listed on the Matalan website as ‘new,’ but that hasn’t stopped consumers who have already purchased it from providing feedback.

On the site, the £18 dress gets nearly 20 five-star reviews.

“Lovely animal pattern dress,” one customer wrote in one of the reviews. I really like this dress. It’s the ideal length for me. “It’s a nice silky material that looks great with boots.”

“Soft and pleasant to wear wonderful with boots sophisticated casual style which I enjoy,” one person remarked, while another added, “Gorgeous day/night dress.” Really soft material, very comfortable to wear, and it looks wonderful!” “Autumn must have,” stated a fourth shopper. Full-length dress with a lovely silky touch. Great for layering with a warm cardigan as the seasons change.” “Fantastic frock,” said another. Autumn dress that is very flattering. Extremely relaxing. Fabric is quite soft. It looks fantastic on you. I paired it with black boots and a denim jacket and received a lot of complements.” The Super Soft Animal Print Midi Dress from Matalan costs £12.50 and can be purchased online here.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.