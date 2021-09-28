Matalan customers laud the ‘calming’ color of the ‘comfortable’ £14 hoodie.

Matalan customers are complimenting the retailer’s new jeans online, calling them “a terrific fit.”

With the return of cooler weather, many consumers will be shopping for adaptable clothes that can be worn throughout the year.

Customers have described Matalan’s Khaki Button Detail Hoodie as “beautiful” and “cozy” on the internet.

Shoppers at Superdrug adore the word “lovely.” £14.99 palette of eyeshadows

The hoodie has typical long sleeves and cuffed hems and is priced at £14. It also includes a striking ruffle hood and side button details.

This week, Matalan posted a snapshot of the hoodie to their Instagram account, and it went viral.

Instagram

“All good in the hoodie!” the store remarked beside the photo. Visit the link in my bio to shop women’s new season must-haves.”

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

“I’m going to get this hoodie!” one individual declared. “It’s lovely,” one person said, while another added, “I love that color.”

“Such a soothing color,” said a third.

“I love this hoodie!” wrote a fourth shopper.

“It looks really cozy,” a fifth observed, while a sixth added, “I love the whole outfit.”

The Khaki Button Detail Hoodie from Matalan costs £14.

The hoodie is available for purchase online. Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.