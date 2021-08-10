Matalan customers laud the £18 midi dress’s “flattering shape.”

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are swooning over one of the retailer’s new summer dresses.

With warmer weather on the way, Matalan shared their new Blue Spot Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress on social media, and customers are enjoying it.

Matalan keeps its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware items, and this week it published a photo of their Blue Spot Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress.

A savvy Tesco shopper’s trick for getting free yellow sticker items

“Bring dreamy designs to your summer wardrobe with our timeless blue midi dress (rg: @life with ivycoco ),” Matalan commented with the photo, which was originally shared by Kerri ( @life with ivycoco ). To shop, simply tap!”

On the Matalan website, the blue spotted dress with angel sleeves and a V neckline costs £18.

Instagram

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers commented on the photo when it was shared on social media. Others who had already purchased the outfit took to the internet to express their opinions.

One consumer commented, “I love this,” and another said, “I love this.”

“I bought this for my daughter-in-baby law’s shower it was incredibly comfy and fit like a glove!” remarked a third.

“Lovely summer dress,” said a fourth shopper. Beautiful color and a comfortable fit thanks to the elasticated back band. It received numerous praises and was really comfy to wear. Heels or flats worked well with the longer length. Cotton is lovely and cool.”

“Lovely dress, wonderful design, and flattering style,” observed a fifth, while a sixth added, “Beautiful dress.” The fit is really flattering and comfy to wear.”

“Fantastic Cool Dress,” wrote another. Amazing dress, great price, perfect fit, and I look great in it.”

Matalan’s Blue Spot Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress is £18 and available to buy online.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.