Matalan customers laud a £16 jumpsuit that is “beautiful” and “very flattering.”

Matalan stated with the photographs, “Cool, cozy, and endlessly versatile…

Our animal print jumpsuit is available for purchase on our website.”

Short sleeves, wide legs, and a simple V neckline characterize the jumpsuit, which is constructed of soft jersey fabric. It also includes a tie belt for added shaping.

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

“Love this, two of my favorite things in one outfit!” one user wrote beneath the image, which received over 2,000 likes.

“Love this,” exclaimed a second, and “This is gorgeous!” wrote a third.

“Oh my word…now this is a little bit of me!!!” said a fourth shopper. I love jumpsuits because they make my short body look longer, and this style is especially appealing. To dress it up, wear it with sneakers or sandals 10/10 Matalan xx”.

The Stone Animal Print Jersey Jumpsuit from Matalan costs £16 and can be purchased online here.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.