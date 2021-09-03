Matalan customers hail a pair of “stylish” £12 trousers as their “new favorite.”

Customers at Matalan are hailing a new pair of the retailer’s trousers as their “new favorite.”

With the return of cooler weather, many consumers will be shopping for items that can transition from summer to fall at the drop of a hat.

Customers have described Matalan’s Animal Print Harem Trousers as “stylish” and “extremely comfy” on the internet.

The £12.50 trousers have a pleated front, tapered shape, ruched ankles, and two front pockets and are made of soft stretch viscose.

The harem trousers are listed on the Matalan website as “new,” but that hasn’t stopped customers who have already purchased them from submitting comments.

On the site, the £12.50 trousers have gotten a number of five-star evaluations.

“Stylish & Comfortable,” one customer wrote in one of the evaluations. The print on these trousers is fantastic, and they’re also really comfy. They stayed in shape and washed beautifully. “Highly recommended.”

“Great comfortable pair of trousers or loungers,” said another. These are a great pair of trousers that are really soft and comfortable. You also appear to be in fantastic shape. excellent for unwinding.”

“New favorite animal print,” a third shopper added. It’s quite comfy but not baggy, and it can be dressed up or down.”

“Comfortable and smart pair of trousers definitely worth the money,” a fourth said, adding that she would return to see if she could find a comparable pair in a different color. The proportions appear to be correct. They’re not too bright, and they’ll get me through the autumn.”

“It’s so cozy!” said another. I bought these in shop and they immediately attracted my eye!

So comfortable, with a stretchy waistband and breathable fabric that will keep me cool on hot summer days!

“However, such a fantastic print and wonderful value for money! Would be stunning dressed up or down!”

