Matalan customers eager to get their hands on a ‘classy’ bedding set they ‘need.’

After seeing it online, Matalan customers have fallen in love with a “classy” bedding set.

Throughout the lockout, the business used social media to keep customers informed about its homeware and fashion items, and it continues to do so now that the stores are open.

Matalan released a snapshot of their new purple and pink floral bedding set on its Instagram page, which has been a hit with customers.

Customers love the ‘vibrant’ color of this ‘fabulous’ £40 blazer from Boohoo.

“Add some decadence to your bedroom…,” the post read. Shop our bedding collection in-store and online.”

One buyer noted beneath the image, “Looks extremely nice,” while another added, “Fabulous.”

Instagram

“Neeeeeeed!!!” said a third.

“Love that,” commented a fourth shopper.

“I know [sic]what I’m getting on payday,” wrote a fifth.

“Oh wow!!!! LOVE!!!!” said another.

The 100% Cotton Floral Duvet Cover from Matalan costs £24 for a double. It’s also available in king and superking sizes, with varying pricing.

The bedding set can be purchased in person or online.