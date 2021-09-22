Matalan customers compliment the £25 jacket’s “wonderful color.”

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are admiring one of the retailer’s latest jackets.

The business uses social media to keep its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware products, and this week it tweeted a snapshot of their Blue Boucle Shacket.

Matalan stated alongside the photographs on its official Instagram page, “You know it’s autumn when the teddy coat comes out!” To shop, simply tap!”

The Matalan website lists the blue shacket for £25 with a traditional collar, pockets, and big buttons.

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

“This shacket is totally my type,” one person said beneath the photo, which received over 1,000 likes.

“Oo I love this color x,” wrote another. “That’s a gorgeous color of blue,” said a third.

“That is sooooo up my street,” a fifth wrote, while a sixth added, “This is so different… It appeals to me.”

“The shacket looks lovely in person,” said another. It has such a great color and feel about it.”

The Blue Boucle Shacket from Matalan costs £25 and can be obtained online here.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.