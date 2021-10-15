Matalan customers are swooning over a ‘gorgeous’ £38 winter teddy coat.

Customers have fallen in love with Matalan’s “beautiful” £38 teddy coats after seeing them online.

With the approach of autumn weather comes the search for a suitable winter coat, with many buyers hoping to find one that is both warm and fashionable – and Matalan may offer the solution.

Like many shops, the high street favorite uses social media to keep customers informed about the latest stock and goods available in its stores and online.

Matalan created a stir on Instagram after uploading a carousel of photographs highlighting its teddy coat, which is available in pink, teal, and grey and was first posted by fashion influencers.

The coat is £38 and has a mid-length design with double button fastenings and two side pockets.

Matalan captioned the photos as follows: “Coat with the most comfort Every winter wardrobe should include a teddy coat… Pink or teal, which will you choose? (rg: @thefashionablepan, @mumaporter, @yasmin asare ) “..

The coat was a smash on the popular social networking platform, receiving over 2,400 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Stunning,” exclaimed one shopper.

“Nice coat, I like it,” Sahar said.

“These are wonderful!” Jenni exclaimed.

“You need this coat xx,” Hannah informed a friend.

“Shall we buy one each?” Sophie asked, tagging a buddy.

“I adore that coat,” Becky exclaimed.

Shiona stated, ” “It’s fantastic!!! It also appears to be very cozy “..

“Omg love these colors,” Diana added.

