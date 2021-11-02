Matalan customers are lining up to buy a £45 long padded coat described as “snug as a bug.”

After seeing it online, Matalan customers were eager to get their hands on a “snug” £45 padded coat.

With the chilly weather firmly entrenched, many fashionistas are on the lookout for a good coat that doesn’t skimp on design.

Matalan, a popular high street brand, created a sensation when it revealed its padded coat on Instagram.

Matalan shared a shot of its Super Long Padded Coat with its 775k Instagram followers, which was first posted by @chloelovestoshop.

The coat, which costs £45, has an all-over cushioned material with a hood and a long length design. It comes in two colors: green and stone, and includes side pockets.

Matalan captioned the photo, “Keep cosy on those cold winter mornings… (rg: @chloelovestoshop) Women’s coats available in-store & online.” The coat received over 1,200 likes in one day on the famous social media platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Snug as a bug,” Beckie added.

“I’d like one of these,” Joan expressed her desire.

“Oh, I like that,” Louise exclaimed.

“Cute coat for you,” Lauren said, tagging a friend.

“I want this,” Siobhan stated.

