Matalan customers are enthralled by the ‘beautiful’ Christmas decorations.

With Christmas just around the horizon, stores have begun to offer their holiday merchandise for 2021.

Matalan shared their new Christmas decorations on Facebook earlier this week, and customers are adoring them.

Traditional nutcrackers, baubles, wreaths, small bauble Christmas trees, and more are included in the collection.

“‘Tis the season to dazzle!” the store said beside the photo. In-store and online, we have a wide selection of Christmas decorations.

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

“I went shop yesterday the Christmas decorations are lovely could of spent a fortune there if I had it,” one consumer wrote beneath the image.

“I adore everything about this the colors,” remarked another, and a third added, “Beautiful!”

“Gorgeous!” exclaimed a fourth shopper.

“This theme is wonderful x,” wrote a fifth. “I love it,” said a sixth.

“It’s really gorgeous,” said another.

Matalan’s new collection may be found here. It’s also available in stores; discover one near you by clicking here.