Matalan customers are enamored with the colors of the new £6 bodysuits.

A selection of jungle-themed bodysuits found online thrilled Matalan customers.

The high-street store is well-liked by customers due to its vast selection of on-trend clothing, accessories, and other items.

Matalan, like many shops, uses social media to keep customers up to date on all of its latest product and stock launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a controversy.

Issues with Home Bargains Every store in the United Kingdom will be closed for the Christmas season.

Matalan’s 767K Instagram followers were treated to a photo of the brand’s latest jungle baby grows and bodysuits.

The baby grow set (£6) includes a pair of white and ochre baby grows with an all-over jungle motif, while the bodysuits (£6.50) are sold in packs of five and have the same jungle print and colorways.

Instagram

“Watch me grow…,” Matalan captioned the photo. Shop our jungle baby grows and bodysuits by tapping.”

In less than 24 hours, the jungle range racked up more than 550 likes on the popular social networking platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Oh, I love these colors,” Nicola exclaimed.

“I’m going to need some of these!” replied Kirsty.

“WE NEED TO GO TO A BABY SHOP TOGETHER!!!” Valentina said, tagging a friend.

Miriam replied on a friend’s post, “buddy, this is just,” with a heart eye emoji.

“These r nice,” Lindsey added.

Matalan’s website has unisex jungle baby grows and unisex jungle bodysuits, which you can purchase by clicking here.