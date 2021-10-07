Matalan customers are crazy over ‘cute’ Christmas stockings.

With Christmas just around the horizon, stores have begun to offer their holiday merchandise for 2021.

Matalan shared their Christmas home products with buyers on Instagram earlier this week, including stockings with embroidered initials.

The simple but elegant stockings are excellent to conceal presents in, whether your family is conventional and hangs stockings on the fireplace or if you choose to lie them under the Christmas tree or at the foot of your children’s beds.

Matalan’s Alder Hey family pyjamas 2021 with a Christmas design are now available.

The stockings are available in red and grey with gold text or white and grey with silver lettering, and they are closed with drawstring cords.

On Instagram, Matalan posted a shot of stockings and sacks arranged around a fireplace. “That’s what I want our fireplace to look like,” one shopper commented, tagging a buddy.

“I simply got both red and white stockings since I couldn’t decide which color was best!” someone else said.

“How cute are these stockings!” exclaimed another, tagging a buddy.

“I need some of those red stockings!” exclaimed a fourth shopper.

“I adore your Christmas sacks but no matter how early I reach your website you never have a P in stock!” one individual commented. I’ve been trying for years to find ones that match for all of my children, but to no avail. Will there be more soon?” You can request to be emailed when your desired initial is in stock, according to Matalan’s website. The red and white stockings are currently available for £10 each on the internet.