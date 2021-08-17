Matalan customers adore the ‘gorgeous’ design on this flowery midi dress, which costs £18.

After the business teased an image of a new flowery midi dress online, Matalan customers fell in love with the print.

“One more floral midi dress won’t hurt…” Matalan assured its Instagram followers, showcasing yet another probable purchase.

Customers have been excitedly following Matalan on social media in recent months to keep up with what’s new in store. Many of its summer dresses have been praised, and the sneak look this week was no exception.

In just a few hours, a picture shared on Matalan’s Instagram page earned up over a thousand likes. It debuted their new £18 Floral Gypsy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress.

The billowing dress is finished with a multi-colored floral print, an elasticated square neckline, and puff sleeves on a stone base.

jullydynamic was one of the fans who praised the look, saying, “That dress, the print… Gorgeous.”

“Such a gorgeous print,” Lindyandcohome said. “So beautiful,” commented Esmeralda pratas.

“Ahhhh I love this print…,” said Thestyleguideuk.

The jumpsuit version is incredible.”

“Love the print!” Mumofboys17 said, tagging a friend. This would be stunning on you.”

“I have this dress, it’s wonderful, and it’s fairly large in sizes,” kerryeasdown commented.

The Floral Gypsy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress from Matalan retails for £18 in store and online. It’s available for purchase here.