Matalan consumers are anticipating the opening of a new store near Cheshire Oaks.

According to Cheshire Live, the clothing shop announced the news on social media last week, stating that new employment will be available.

“We’re establishing a fresh new store at the Coliseum Shopping Park, Ellesmere Port, right west of Cheshire Oaks,” a Matalan spokeswoman announced on social media.

At the Ellesmere Port shopping centre, Matalan will take over a unit that was formerly occupied by Debenhams.

Matalan’s website describes the product as follows: “We’re opening a new store on the Coliseum Shopping Park, Cheshire Oaks, due to our continued expansion, and we’re searching for new team members to join our wonderful team.

“We will have a number of permanent and temporary Sales Assistant positions available, with part-time contracts ranging from 8 to 20 hours per week.”

The news comes months after the Debenhams branch at the Coliseum Shopping Park, along with the rest of the company’s stores, shuttered for the last time.

“We are sorry to see the doors of Debenhams close at Coliseum Shopping Park and are sensitive of the impact this has had on their staff,” a representative for the Crown Estate, which owns the Coliseum Shopping Park, said following the closure.

“The Crown Estate is in active conversations with a number of parties interested in obtaining space at Coliseum Shopping Park and joining the strong lineup of brands that provide the region with an unrivaled offering.

People on social media reacted positively to the news, expressing their delight at the arrival of a new Matalan in town.

“How amazing is this timing,” one individual exclaimed, while another added, “we can get all the excellent stuff.”

“Can’t wait,” one person said, “omg,” and another added, “favorite shop.”