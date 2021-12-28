Matalan Alder Hey pyjamas will be designed by children in Liverpool next year.

The details of Matalan’s engagement with Alder Hey Children’s Charity for next year have been disclosed.

Matalan has partnered with Alder Hey since 2014 to help raise crucial funding and awareness through its yearly product releases, with 100% of profits going to the charity.

The #TogetherForAlderHey campaign, which has focused on togetherness and mental health awareness, has produced alphabet scarves, beanie hats, and Matalan’s much-loved matching family pyjamas over the years.

Oliver Morgan, a six-year-old from Litherland, created the winning 2021 family pyjama design. The advertising promoted the Alder Hey Surgical Neonatal Unit and used the motto “Have a joyful Oli Christmas.”

Matalan is now asking children to help design its family pyjamas for 2022.

To participate in the competition, go to the Matalan website and download and print the template.

The finished product, along with a few comments about the design’s inspiration, should be sent to [email protected] Entries need to be submitted by January 5 2022.