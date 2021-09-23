Matalan Alder Hey pajama 2021 first details, including release date

Matalan’s annual Alder Hey pyjama collaboration is always a hit, and customers won’t have to wait long to see this year’s collection.

For the past eight years, the high street favourite has sold a line of pyjamas in stores around the UK and online to benefit Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, which is located in Liverpool.

Last year’s blue and white collection, which was released six months after the country was placed under martial law, was a “celebration of solidarity.” Character Oli The Elephant appeared in the design, along with a number of uplifting and good slogans such as “believe in yourself” and “be nice.”

People can now buy pyjamas for the entire family, including the dog, in recent years.

Although the specifics of this year’s design are still being kept under wraps, we can now tell when buyers will be able to purchase them.

On Wednesday, September 29, the Matalan x Alder Hey 2021 collection will be available in stores and online. Many people regard the collection’s debut as the start of the holiday season, with some consumers purchasing items for the entire family to wear on Christmas Eve.

Importantly, 100% of proceeds from the range’s sales go to the life-saving work that Alder Hey Hospital conducts for children in Merseyside.

But what will the pyjamas look like this year? Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long. Spots, stars, and stripes have all been featured in previous collections, and celebrities such as George and Larry Lamb, Alesha Dixon, Denise Van Outen, and Mark Wright have all lent their support to the campaign.