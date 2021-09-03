Mastiff thrown out of van and abandoned by the side of the road after having “just had puppies”

After being found abandoned on a layby in Bootle, a Mastiff with puppies is allegedly “doing well.”

On August 17, the RSPCA was informed after a passerby reported they observed a van pull over on Northern Perimeter Road, throw a dog out, and then drive away.

The Mastiff, now named Ellie by RSPCA employees, was taken to the charity’s Warrington branch.

“I assume she was used for breeding and has now been abandoned because she is no longer useful or profitable,” RSPCA inspector Naomi Morris told TeamDogs.

“It’s heartbreaking to think she could have been exploited as a puppy mill and then discarded once her function was fulfilled.”

Ellie will be cared for by the RSPCA for the time being as officers investigate the incident.

“She’s doing well and is currently in foster care with one of our staff,” said Kate Buckley of the branch.

“She’s being treated for an ear infection as well as several tumors on her body that we discovered.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the event or recognizes the dog is encouraged to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line at 0300 123 8018.

TeamDogs wants to know if they should start a campaign for an Animal Offenders’ Register, so that people who have been convicted of mistreating animals can’t be in charge of them again.

