Mastercard is set to pay £200 to 46 million adults in the United Kingdom.

If a case against Mastercard is successful, the credit card corporation could owe money to almost 46 million consumers in the United Kingdom.

The company is being sued for prior excessive payment costs, which main claimant Walter Merricks claims led to firms charging customers greater rates.

According to Mirror Online, the Competition Appeal Tribunal found Merricks can represent nearly 46 million consumers demanding £10 billion from Mastercard.

If the case is successful, each person will receive an average of £217.39, with the majority of people in the UK waiting in line to receive the money.

Merricks, the former head of the Financial Ombudsman Service, wanted the group case to include claims from the now-dead, but the tribunal refused.

There would have been roughly 60 million claims and £14 billion in damages if the deceased had been included.

This case has been in the works for a while.

A specialist tribunal dismissed Merricks’ planned class action in July 2017, ruling that the claim was “not suitable to be pursued in collective proceedings.”

The Court of Appeal, however, reopened the case in April 2019.

Mastercard’s Supreme Court appeal on the issue was dismissed in December 2020.

The most recent tribunal judgment establishes the contours of the case and who can be heard, and it will now be heard in court.

“Mastercard has been a persistent competition law breaker, imposing exorbitant card transaction costs over a long period of time in a way it must have known would impose an invisible tax on UK consumers,” Merricks previously stated.

“Everything we all bought from 1992 to 2008 was higher than it should have been,” the lawyer continued.

If you were over the age of 16 and lived in the UK for at least three months between 1992 and 2008, you owed nothing.

The other criterion is that you purchased something from a Mastercard-accepting merchant during that time period.

According to Merricks, the exorbitant costs that the card company charged businesses were all passed on to customers, who should now be entitled to some of that money back.

This is a ‘opt-in’ claim, which means that everyone who qualifies is automatically included until they opt out.

