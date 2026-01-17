Massive Winter Storm Hits Northeast Ohio, Forces School Closures

Lake Effect Snow and Extreme Cold Disrupt Region’s Schools and Travel

On January 15, 2026, Northeast Ohio experienced its first major snowstorm of the year, bringing a heavy blanket of snow, freezing temperatures, and widespread disruptions. The storm forced the closure of hundreds of schools, including major districts such as Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), Akron Public Schools, and Parma City Schools, and led to hazardous driving conditions across the region.

The snow began falling the evening of January 14, catching many off guard. What began as light rain quickly turned into a heavy snowstorm, with conditions worsening as the evening progressed. Roadways, untreated due to the preceding rain, became treacherous. By the morning of January 15, more than 500 schools were closed across the region. CMSD announced in a statement, “All CMSD schools and central office facilities will be closed today, Thursday, January 15, due to inclement weather.”

Local governments also took action. Several communities declared snow emergencies and imposed parking bans to facilitate snow removal and ensure the safety of emergency vehicles. The National Weather Service issued lake effect snow warnings for eight counties, including Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga, lasting until 7 p.m. that evening. Other counties, including Ashland and Richland, were placed under Winter Weather Advisories. Some areas were expected to receive up to 12 inches of snow.

Traffic was slow-moving across Northeast Ohio, with local news outlets warning residents to avoid unnecessary travel. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) deployed over 200 crews overnight to clear the roads. As temperatures dropped into the teens and wind chills approached zero degrees, ODOT crews worked tirelessly, with their numbers swelling to nearly 950 statewide. ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning highlighted the efforts, saying, “There are now 950 crews working statewide.”

Community Response and Ongoing Challenges

The storm’s timing added to the disruptions, arriving just as students were preparing to return to school after the holiday break. The decision to close schools was made swiftly by the region’s largest districts, including Akron and Cleveland, setting off a ripple effect throughout the area. In addition to school closures, the storm created challenges for local infrastructure. Power outages, including a transformer explosion on Cleveland’s West Side earlier in the week, left several families without electricity, adding to the strain on emergency services.

As the storm intensified, communities rallied together. Local news stations provided real-time updates on road conditions, while emergency responders and public works crews worked diligently to maintain essential services. Despite the storm’s severity, residents were urged to stay vigilant, help neighbors, and avoid unnecessary travel. The day highlighted the region’s vulnerability to lake effect snow, a phenomenon created by cold air sweeping over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Erie, which often results in heavy, localized snowstorms.

With snow still falling and temperatures remaining low, officials urged caution. The focus has shifted from response to recovery, with the hope that Northeast Ohio will emerge from the storm with minimal long-term impacts. As communities await the snow’s retreat, the resilience and cooperation displayed throughout the region are a testament to the strength of local networks in the face of unpredictable weather.