Massive military planes have been observed in the skies above Wirral.

A massive military plane saw flying over Wirral this morning has been identified as an RAF transport plane on its way to conduct “regular vital operational training.”

An A400m Atlas military transport jet used by the Royal Air Force can transport up to 116 fully equipped personnel at a height of 40,000 feet.

The jet was sighted in the skies above New Brighton at 9 a.m. this morning, and ECHO reporter Abby Nicholson got it on film at the Wallasey resort.

At the next assessment on June 24, ten countries could be added to the green list.

The vessel was doing training in Wirral today, according to a Ministry of Defence spokesperson.

“I can confirm an A400m Atlas from RAF Brize Norton was doing routine critical operational training in the Wirral area today,” the statement said.

With about 5,800 Service Personnel, 1,200 contractors, and 300 civilian personnel, RAF Brize Norton is the largest RAF Station in the UK. It is home to the RAF’s Strategic and Tactical Air Transport (AT) and Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR) capabilities, as well as many lodger and reserve units.

“Civilian airports around the UK offer uncommon airspace for our crews to train in, ensuring we remain ready and prepared to deploy on worldwide operations,” the statement added.

Last month, a similar A400m was sighted circling Liverpool and the Wirral, prompting ECHO readers to contact us for assistance in identifying it.