Massive Ice Storm Knocks Out Power Across Nashville, Thousands Affected

Middle Tennessee faced widespread disruption on January 25, 2026, as an intense ice storm left hundreds of thousands without power. Freezing rain and accumulating ice wreaked havoc on the region, downing trees, snapping power lines, and overwhelming utility services. As the storm continued its icy assault, residents in Nashville and surrounding areas were forced to endure power outages, frigid temperatures, and emergency responses.

Widespread Outages and Ongoing Recovery

The power failure began early in the morning, with Nashville Electric Service (NES) reporting more than 5,900 outages by 4:30 a.m. The situation escalated quickly: by 7:00 a.m., NES had over 100,000 customers affected, and by 9:00 a.m., that number had surged past 188,000. Local reports later confirmed that nearly 200,000 people were in the dark, with over 2,700 active outages still in progress. The scale of the damage spread beyond Nashville, with Tri County Electric, Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC), and other local utilities all reporting significant outages across multiple counties.

Power lines buckled under the weight of ice, with trees collapsing onto the grid, causing mass failures. “Ice storms are some of the most damaging weather events we face,” explained CEMC officials, noting that even a small accumulation of ice can add immense weight to infrastructure. This type of damage, they added, often requires longer repair times due to the need to replace or repair broken parts of the system.

As utility companies scrambled to mobilize resources, NES had more than 200 line workers on the ground and 85 bucket trucks deployed to restore power. Additional crews and contract workers were expected to arrive by the evening, with more reinforcements planned for the following day. Despite their efforts, officials warned that power restoration could take days, with priority given to critical facilities and major lines first.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has activated emergency resources, providing a list of warming centers and shelter options for residents without heat. As temperatures plummeted, the National Weather Service urged those without power to bundle up in multiple layers of clothing, conserve heat by sealing cracks in doors and windows, and avoid opening doors unnecessarily. Communities have banded together, with neighbors helping each other stay informed about available resources.

As restoration efforts continue, residents of Middle Tennessee are facing the reality that the storm’s effects may last for several days. With a strong sense of community support, the region is relying on the tireless efforts of utility workers and emergency teams to bring light and warmth back to homes across the area.