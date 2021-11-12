Massive, colliding black holes may expand in lockstep with the expansion of the universe.

Scientists may have figured out how the majority of big black holes develop.

Researchers from the University of Hawaii at Mnoa, the University of Chicago, and the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor believe that black holes with previously unexplained masses are forming in tandem with the Universe’s accelerated expansion.

The event could be an example of “cosmological coupling,” as the team describes it.

Since the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) first detected gravitational waves from a black hole merging event in 2015, scientists have been shocked by how massive some of the black holes involved in these events appear to be.

Researchers had assumed that black holes in merging events should be no greater than 40 times the mass of the sun, or 40 solar masses, until they began monitoring gravitational waves, the microscopic vibrations in spacetime predicted by Albert Einstein in his 1915 theory of general relativity.

This is due to the fact that merging black holes are formed by collapsing stars in binary systems, in which the stars form and evolve together, eventually merging to form a black hole. When these binary stars suffer the complete gravitational collapse that births a black hole, they shouldn’t be able to hold themselves together at masses large enough to leave behind a 40 solar mass stellar remnant.

The LIGO and VIRGO gravitational wave detectors, on the other hand, often observe mergers involving black holes as massive as 50 sun masses or even 100 solar masses.

While a variety of creation theories have been proposed to explain the mass of these merging black holes, none have been able to account for the diversity of black hole mergers observed thus far.

This new study proposes a single development process that might rise to both small and massive black hole masses. Rather than modeling black holes in a static, non-expanding Universe, the study, published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, relates this formation process to the accelerating expansion of the Universe.

“It’s an assumption that simplifies Einstein’s equations because a world that doesn’t grow has much less to keep track of,” noted Kevin S. Croker, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Hawaii at Mnoa and the paper’s first author. “It’s a trade-off.” This is a condensed version of the information.