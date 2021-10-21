Massive ambitions to transform the town have received a £75 million “vote of confidence.”

Birkenhead’s massive transformation project has received a crucial boost.

The regeneration plan would totally transform the town centre over its lifetime, with new food and drink choices, event facilities, and hundreds of dwellings.

However, the project’s first phase will see two high-end office buildings developed on the former Milton Pavements site, forming a new “business district” in Birkenhead.

Canada Life Asset Management has provided £75 million in forward funding to the Wirral Growth Company (WGC), a 50/50 joint venture between Wirral Council and Muse Developments.

Because of the large investment, work on the office blocks will begin shortly, according to WGC, and will be highly energy efficient and future-proofed for modern office functioning.

“This money is a crucial step in the restoration of Birkenhead town centre and is a huge vote of confidence in what we are doing,” WGC director Mike Horner said.

“We’re about to embark on a dramatic change over the next few years as we implement our exciting plans, which prioritize local businesses and citizens.

“Muse Developments’ track record of delivering place-changing urban renewal in towns and cities across the UK was critical in securing this investment on Wirral Growth Company’s behalf.”

“Having a high-profile fund like Canada Life on board not only encourages inward investment into Wirral, as we promised at the start of this project, but it also illustrates the strength and potential of what we’re building here.”

“It also reaffirms our commitment to delivering a thriving town centre that will once again be appealing to residents from around the borough.”

The initiative was also praised by Cllr Tony Jones, chair of Wirral Council’s Economy and Regeneration Committee.

“This news is a huge milestone in our goals for the town centre and reflects the trust of private sector investors in our plans for Birkenhead, in addition to the tens of millions of pounds already committed to the town, such as through the Town Deal,” the Labour councillor said.

