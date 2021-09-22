Masks were required in the classroom for a teacher who received three Pfizer shots and was hospitalized with COVID.

Despite receiving three shots of the Pfizer vaccine and mandating kids to wear masks, an Oklahoma man claims he contracted COVID-19 while teaching at a college preparatory high school.

Ted Hartley told The Oklahoman that his mask policy for students in his algebra class is “no negotiation, no discussion, put it on or leave the room.” “Until I became sick, that was how we did things.”

He spoke with the newspaper from an Integris Baptist Medical Center hospital bed, where he is being treated for COVID-19 problems.

Hartley, 62, is a teacher at Harding Fine Arts Academy, an Oklahoma City charter school that now forces all students to wear masks. He claimed that the policy was never questioned in his classroom, as he followed the motto “my classroom, my rules.”

Hartley’s immune system was compromised after a kidney transplant ten years ago, so he took extra care with the coronavirus, as studies have shown that COVID-19 poses a higher danger for persons with compromised immune systems.

Hartley said he minimized his exposure to individuals outside of work and his household because of the increased danger for himself and his daughter, who also needed a new kidney. At this moment, he claims that no one else in his immediate family has tested positive for COVID-19.

The teacher had a temperature before an emergency department scan revealed pneumonia in his lungs, and a further test revealed he had COVID-19.

Despite the hospital staff’s best efforts, Hartley said it took a 28-hour wait for an emergency room bed to become available for him. He’s being treated with remdesivir, an antiviral medicine, and is sleeping with the help of an oxygen tube.

Hartley is expected to make a full recovery and return to his family on Thursday. After “18 months of doing everything we could” to prevent getting sick, his wife told The Oklahoman that she is still astonished he got sick in the first place.

Last month, Regina Hartley, a library media specialist, reported her husband had gotten a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccination. She credited the extra vaccine dose with keeping her spouse from being even more ill as a result of the virus.

Despite the fact that Hartley said he was "furious" when he found out he was infected,