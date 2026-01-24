Masked Thugs Clash Outside Arbroath Football Ground as Police Investigate

Police are investigating a violent confrontation between football supporters outside Gayfield Park following a match between Arbroath and Greenock Morton. The brawl, which erupted around 9:45pm on Friday, January 23, was captured in a video that quickly circulated on social media, showing fans swinging fists and kicks before being broken up by officers, stewards, and fellow spectators.

Masked individuals, some donning balaclavas, were seen engaging in the altercation, which unfolded after the final whistle of the Scottish Championship game. One fan, clad in a black balaclava, was apprehended by a police officer during the chaos. Following the incident, Police Scotland confirmed that they had launched an investigation, with inquiries still ongoing.

Arbroath FC Condemns Violent Behavior

In a statement, Arbroath FC expressed their disappointment over the events that transpired outside the stadium. The club had offered free entry to under-17s in an effort to bring young supporters into the fold, but these efforts were overshadowed by the actions of a small group of troublemakers. A club spokesperson stated, “We are extremely disappointed with the unsavoury events that took place outside of the stadium last night. While the majority of fans contributed positively to the atmosphere, the actions of a minority have resulted in negative publicity for both clubs and the sport.”

Arbroath FC is now collaborating with police to identify those responsible and implement appropriate sanctions. “We hope that by taking swift action, we can prevent further tarnishing the reputations of the majority of fans who have long supported their teams in a respectful manner,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Greenock Morton has yet to comment on the situation, but the incident has drawn attention to an ongoing issue of football-related violence. This is not the first time in recent days that football hooliganism has made headlines, with a separate altercation involving Celtic fans and Bologna supporters in Italy leading to charges against over 40 Scots.

In that case, a large group of Celtic supporters clashed with Bologna fans, throwing bottles and using belts as weapons before riot police intervened. Authorities in Bologna have issued expulsion orders to several of the individuals involved and are considering further restrictions on stadium access.

As both investigations continue, authorities remain focused on cracking down on violent behavior in and around football matches, stressing the importance of safety for all involved.