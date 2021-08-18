Masked thieves on an electric bike startle teenagers.

After robbing two teens of their mountain bikes, masked assailants left them “shaken.”

At around 6.30pm yesterday, two 14-year-old males were standing near the duck pond on Poleacre Drive in Widnes with the black and yellow bike, according to detectives.

Two masked individuals on a black Bultaco electric bike approached the victims, intimidated them, and demanded the bike.

Festival-goers were secretly filmed on the toilet by a pervert.

They took off on their two motorcycles, heading for Prescot Road.

The burglars were described as adolescent boys wearing dark clothing and black balaclavas, according to a Cheshire Police spokesman.

“The victims have obviously been shaken as a result of the event, and I would reassure residents that we are determined to doing everything we can to locate those responsible,” said Detective Constable Christopher Sheffield of the Widnes Local Policing Unit.

“As part of our investigation, we want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who feels they saw anything strange or saw the perpetrators departing the scene on Prescot Road.

“Anyone having CCTV or dashcam material that may be pertinent to our investigation should contact us immediately.

“We also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may have spotted the bike since it was stolen.

“The bike is a specialist black and yellow mountain bike with a distinctive design.”

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant, please contact 101 and quote IML 1063489, or report online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously.”