Masked Thieves Leave Trail of Snacks After Midlothian Café Break-In

Three masked individuals were caught on CCTV breaking into a café in Midlothian, Scotland, on January 24, leaving behind an unusual trail of Pringles and sweet wrappers after a late afternoon theft. The break-in occurred at Loganlea Fishery, located in the Pentland Hills near Penicuik, when the café was closed for the day.

Thieves Steal Snacks, Leave No Significant Value Behind

At approximately 3:10pm, three figures, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, managed to tear down the café’s external cameras before gaining access through the kitchen window. Inside, they took another camera and a collection of snacks and drinks, including cakes, crisps, and juice. However, no valuable items or money were stolen.

The thieves then fled the scene, making their way across Black Hill, leaving behind a trail of snack wrappers as they went. “It’s incredibly frustrating,” said the café owners in a social media post. “Why would anyone break in just to steal snacks?” The owners expressed relief that no significant value had been lost but were still upset by the petty nature of the crime.

Local authorities have been notified, and Loganlea Fishery has shared descriptions of the suspects with the police. The incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of small businesses, even when they don’t keep large sums of money or high-value items on-site.

The café’s owners have thanked the police and their local community for their prompt response, highlighting the swift action from both friends and authorities in addressing the incident. Police Scotland is currently investigating the crime.