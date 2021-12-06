Masked robber threatens sweet shop employees with a knife.

In an armed robbery, a man wielding a knife grabbed a huge sum of money from a confectionery shop.

After robbing a sweet shop in Bootle and threatening a member of staff with a knife, Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information regarding the man’s identify.

On Saturday, December 7, at 3.45 p.m., a man entered The Sweet Joint on Linacre Road in Bootle and threatened a staff member with a knife.

The suspect is said to have stolen £200 from the till and fled the shop on a pedal bike.

A bystander attempted to intervene in the theft by shoving the suspect off his bike and rescuing one of the stolen bags of cash, according to police.

The suspect then cycled off towards the Stanley Road, Knowsley Road, and Linacre Road roundabout.

There were no injuries recorded, but the employee was ‘very rattled’ by the incident, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build and a Liverpool accent, according to officers.

The individual was claimed to be hiding his face behind a mask.

“Thankfully, the shop worker was not wounded, but the incident left her considerably scared,” Detective Inspector Paul Gillies said.

“We’re on a mission to find the perpetrator of this robbery and bring them to justice.”

“Firm burglaries are not a victimless crime, particularly for small independent stores attempting to make a living, and they have a significant impact on the community if the business is forced to close as a result.”

“If you were on Linacre Road on Saturday afternoon and saw anything strange, including the man described riding away on a bike, or if you have dashcam or other film, please come forward and we will take care of the rest.”

Officers are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information or video footage that could help them identify any of the incidents to come forward.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident reference 21000841097.

You can also give anonymous information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. “The summary has come to an end.”