Masked gunmen ambush and shoot a Chicago grandmother inside her car, according to video.

A horrific surveillance footage shows a 70-year-old Chicago grandma being killed. Two shooters attacked and shot the elderly woman as she waited in her car for the grocery store where she worked to open.

Yvonne Ruzich, a retired employee of the Department of Streets and Sanitation, was the victim. She worked at the Baltimore Food shop between 133rd Street and Baltimore Avenue a couple of days a week, where she normally arrived before daybreak.

Ruzich was waiting in her car for the grocery shop to open at 4.30 a.m. on Monday when two masked males pulled up in their automobile and walked approaching her vehicle. According to the New York Post, they pointed a gun at Ruzich and fired fire within seconds.

Ruzich first drove away after the incident, but her car smashed into a street sign and came to a stop, according to video provided by Chicago police. After that, the two perpetrators tracked her down and shot her many times.

According to authorities, Ruzich was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

WLS-TV said that the victim’s stepson, who frequently swings by to chat with her at the grocery store, witnessed the incident unfold in front of his eyes.

The motivation for the horrifying attack has yet to be revealed by police.

Ruzich was recognized by friends and relatives as a friendly and well-liked member of the community. Karla, her daughter, observed, “She was the polar antithesis of that evil that took her.” “She was my mother, but she also had a piece of so many other people in her. I’m just standing here by myself. My mother was well-known among those who came in for their morning coffee.”

City Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza told WMAQ-TV, “She was the face, she was the person of Baltimore Foods when you went in, and I just saw her Friday.” “She made every single person who came in here feel special.”

Phil McGivney, Ruzich’s lover, remarked, “I don’t know what to do with my life anymore.” “I had to say goodbye to my dearest friend.” He characterized her as a nice and caring woman who took care of everyone.

As of now, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting event, and police are still investigating. Area Two detectives are asking anyone with knowledge to phone them at 312-747-8271.