Masked Gang Strikes Scots Home in Violent Break-In

In a shocking turn of events, a masked gang reportedly broke into a home in Dunbar, Scotland, on the evening of Friday, January 23, surrounding an elderly woman in the process. The harrowing incident unfolded around 7pm in the Reid Avenue area, where the woman was allegedly confronted by three masked individuals in black, as captured by disturbing footage from a neighboring house.

Gang Steals Safe and Jewellery

The video shows the woman, dressed in a red top, bravely trying to face down the intruders as one of them kicks her on the leg. She can be heard screaming “help, police” while the burglars loaded various items into the boot of a white car parked in the driveway. After the gang hastily filled the car, they sped off with the boot still ajar, leaving behind chaos and fear in their wake.

The East Lothian homeowner, who owns a shop in the town, claimed the gang wreaked havoc inside his property. The burglars reportedly stole a safe that contained a significant sum of money, including the couple’s business takings. They also made off with valuable jewellery belonging to his wife. “It’s absolutely terrible,” the homeowner said. “A lot of the shop’s earnings were in that safe, and they took everything of value.”

Fortunately, the man’s wife was not home at the time, though the ordeal has left her deeply shaken. Police Scotland has been approached for further comment on the investigation, and authorities are actively seeking information to track down the culprits.