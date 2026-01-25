Masked Gang Assaults Neighbor, Steals Safe in Dunbar

A terrifying incident unfolded in Dunbar on Friday evening when a masked gang attacked a woman and stole a safe from her home. The assault, which took place on Reid Avenue at approximately 7 p.m., was caught on CCTV footage, showing the group surrounding the victim and kicking her before they loaded the safe into their car and sped off.

Police Investigate Housebreaking

The victim, a local shop owner, was left shaken after the incident. She was attempting to confront the thieves when they surrounded her, one of them kicking her before grabbing valuables from the house. Among the stolen items were a safe containing cash from the shop’s takings and various pieces of jewelry. The homeowner expressed his devastation over the loss, adding that his wife had fortunately not been home at the time, though she was deeply unsettled by the event.

Police Scotland confirmed that they received reports of the housebreaking and have since launched an investigation. Officers were notified about the crime on the evening of January 23, 2026. They are continuing their enquiries into the incident, which has left local residents in fear of similar attacks.

The shocking footage has also prompted concerns from the community about the possibility of further criminal activity in the area. In an earlier, unrelated incident, CCTV captured masked individuals stealing a garden hose from a property on Clark Avenue in Musselburgh on December 30, 2025. The suspect’s actions were eerily similar, raising alarm over a possible pattern of thefts targeting local homes.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant, as the investigation into the recent events on Reid Avenue continues.