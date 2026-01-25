Masked Attackers Target East Lothian Home in Possible Gang-Related Incident

Police are investigating the potential gang links behind a series of car firebombings in Tranent, East Lothian, after masked men attempted to break into a property in the early hours of Thursday, January 22, 2026. The attack involved three vehicles being set ablaze on Jackson Way as a group of individuals dressed in black surrounded a home, causing extensive damage to the cars outside.

Gang War Connections Explored

Authorities are exploring the possibility that the attack is connected to Operation Portaledge, a nationwide law enforcement operation targeting organized crime and gang violence. This line of inquiry comes after the vehicles were left scorched across the street, just steps away from a property that had been set on fire in a similar incident last June. The door of the same home was previously targeted by firebugs in 2025, and a 26-year-old man was later charged in connection with that attack under the same operation.

A local resident, who was woken by the noise in the early hours of the morning, described the terrifying scene. “A bunch of men all dressed in black and wearing masks just showed up and surrounded the house. They tried to go through the door but couldn’t get into the house. They did as much damage as they possibly could and targeted loads of cars outside the house,” he recounted.

The police were alerted to the situation at 12:30am on Thursday and immediately responded. No injuries were reported, but the investigation into the fire and vandalism is still in its early stages. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the incident was under investigation for both wilful fire-raising and vandalism.

Operation Portaledge has been a critical response to escalating violence in Scotland. Since March 2025, several homes and businesses across Edinburgh have been set alight, with the violence later spilling over into Glasgow. Authorities believe the feuds may be linked to the Daniel crime clan, whose members are reportedly tied to convicted drug trafficker Mark Richardson. The violent spats are also believed to have originated from financial disputes involving counterfeit banknotes used in cocaine transactions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service detailed the response to the incident. “We were alerted to a vehicle on fire at Jackson Way in Tranent at around 12:33am on Thursday, January 22. Upon arrival, three cars were discovered alight. Crews with breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the blaze, and we left at 2:23am. No casualties were reported.”