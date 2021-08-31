Mask mandates have been imposed in these two Florida school districts, and they are now paying the price.

Despite a judgement from a local judge last Friday dismissing DeSantis’ punitive executive order as “without legal merit,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has moved on to withdraw monthly money from administrators at two school districts that adopted mask rules in a daring show of defiance.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran stated that his department will “fight to safeguard parents’ rights to make health-care decisions for their children.” He charged unnamed politicians with disobeying their oath of office by continuing to oppose their agendas.

DeSantis, who is seeking reelection in 2022, broke his weekend silence on Monday, saying he would appeal Leon County Judge John Cooper’s decision. He expressed confidence in the state’s counterarguments and disagreed with Cooper’s interpretation of his executive order, which attempted to punish school district administrators who launched mask demands.

During a stop in Jacksonville, DeSantis said, “I think we have pretty excellent reasons to appeal in terms of the First District Court of Appeal.”

The governor went on to say that while school districts have the freedom to create their own policies, parents should have the option to opt out if they believe it is in their children’s best interests. He claimed that the school administrators and the court had taken away his right to do so.

According to the New York Times, it is unclear how DeSantis’ administration intends to withhold paychecks from district leaders because the state does not pay them. Cocoran, the Education Commissioner, had previously proposed deducting cash equivalent to school board members’ and superintendents’ wages.

The argument over mask laws in Florida is taking place against the backdrop of a rising incidence of COVID-19 infections. According to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) data tracker website, the state saw 149,017 new cases last week. A spike in the number of cases has resulted in shortages of hospital beds, oxygen supplies, and even water in the 21-million-strong state.

The state has also become the focal point of a public-health battle between DeSantis and President Joe Biden’s administration. When it comes to defending Floridians’ health, Biden has advised DeSantis to “get out of the way,” and his administration has told school districts that they may lose money unless they seek federal stimulus dollars to make up for any gap.