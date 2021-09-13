Mask Mandates And Vulnerable Populations Are Ignored In Biden’s Pandemic Plan.

President Joseph Biden revealed his reworked pandemic strategy on Sept. 9, 2021, describing a policy that focuses largely on reducing the number of unvaccinated Americans.

The new strategy arrives at a critical juncture. The delta variation is spreading across the United States. More than 1,500 people die every day from the virus, and new hospital admissions of children are greater now than at any other time during the outbreak. Concerns are especially significant in states where vaccination rates are low. People are staying at home to avoid the illness, which is hurting economic recovery.

As a result, strategies aiming at increasing vaccination rates make sense – immunization has been shown to protect communities against hospitalizations and mortality due to coronavirus infection.

To encourage immunization, the president is requiring that employees at businesses with more than 100 employees be vaccinated or tested for the virus once a week. His new plan also calls for increased manufacture of fast tests to be made available to Medicaid clients for free or at a cost through stores like Walmart and Amazon.

We know there is no perfect method to avoiding COVID-19 as heads of a team of health policy experts who follow policy responses to the virus. It’s great that the administration recognizes that more needs to be done – and the president’s proposed steps are likely to boost immunizations. However, we believe that they would be more effective if they were supported by other federal and state-level efforts that would protect vulnerable people through stricter mask laws and enhanced vaccination distribution.

We’re also concerned that the headline proposal – requiring workplace vaccinations – will have a limited impact in low-income neighborhoods, where many workers are freelancers such as gig workers and agricultural laborers.

According to studies, unvaccinated rates are greater in such settings.

Biden’s plan maintains the requirement for masks on interstate transit and government property while doubling the penalty for noncompliance. However, it stopped short of advocating for universal mask laws.

Despite internal memos from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that “universal masking is crucial to decrease transmission,” this is still the case.

Stronger mask policies would be notably beneficial in lowering delta variant transmission right away, especially in high-risk indoor places and among youngsters who aren't eligible for immunizations.