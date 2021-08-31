Mask mandate, according to a Florida father, facilitates child sex trafficking in schools.

A Florida parent was caught on camera attempting to link the deployment of face masks in schools to child sex trafficking.

Lawyer Ron Filipowski shared video of the incident on Twitter, where it has now been seen over 240,000 times.

It was taken from a recent Lee County School Board meeting in Fort Myers, Florida, where several parents lined up to express their objections to a mask rule in schools.

Brian Biggs, a father and local Fort Myers resident, was one of them, sporting a long-sleeved grey shirt with the words “Resist, disobey, do not comply” printed across the front.

Biggs began by introducing himself and then went on to make his point.

He began, “I want to talk about the true pandemic: child sex trafficking.”

“You can’t tell who these youngsters are since they’re wearing masks on their faces. So the fact that nine of you have already voted on this indicates that you favor sex trafficking.”

During the final part of his tirade, Biggs pointed directly at the board members, which was met with an almost immediate censure.

One of the board members responded, “Sir, you’re out of order.”

Biggs, undeterred, replied, “Good!” as he walked away from the microphone.

A tiny group of individuals present at the gathering applauded his statement.

Despite the resistance, Lee County School District Superintendent Ken Savage decided to enact a 30-day mask mandate for all students and staff beginning Wednesday, a move that was backed by the Lee County School Board.

Biggs looks to be the father of at least one little child, according to his Facebook page. He has been contacted by this website for more comment.

Many have speculated that his references to child sex trafficking indicate that he is a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

A core premise of the QAnon conspiracy is that society is governed by a secret cabal of Hollywood stars and Democrats.

Pastor Greg Locke, a conservationist, is one of many who has previously advocated for this approach.

The outspoken Baptist said there were a “bunch of pedophiles in Hollywood” and called President Joe Biden a “jezebel devil” in a video posted in June.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has been accused of managing “child-trafficking” in the country. This is a condensed version of the information.