Mary’s dress at Norris’ funeral perplexes viewers on Coronation Street.

Residents of Coronation Street gathered at Norris Cole’s funeral to bid him farewell.

Mary’s attire, on the other hand, drew a lot of attention from the audience.

Mary had dressed up as Princess Leia from the Star Wars franchise.

The mourners at the burial were thrown into a state of uncertainty as a result of this.

Audrey inquired as to whether the clothing was religious, but Mary replied that only Norris would understand.

Viewers were perplexed as well.

“Wtf is Mary up to wearing that?” Ange exclaimed.

“MARY BEING ICONIC ALERT,” Chaser Jenny Ryan tweeted.

“Is it me?” Matt wondered on Twitter. Or is Mary going to Norris’ funeral dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars?”

“Can we just take a moment to chat on Mary’s outfit,” Bernadette added.

“Why is Mary dressed like Leia?” Lucy inquired.

“Why is Mary dressed like Princess Leia from Star Wars?” Nerrad wondered.

“WHY is Mary dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars for Norris’ funeral?” Carly exclaimed.

“Got so many questions about Norris funeral,” Cara tweeted, “why is Mary dressed as Princess Leia and why is there a stapler on top of the carriage?”

However, in a note left by Norris, he confessed that he once joked with Mary about how much he would enjoy it if she dressed up as Princess Leia at his funeral.

“But not even you would fall for that,” he added.