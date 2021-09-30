Maryland police reforms go into effect on Friday, including a ban on some military equipment.

According to the Associated Press, Maryland is enacting new laws aimed at reforming the police in response to nationwide protests against racial inequality in 2020.

One of the new rules, which takes effect on Friday, bars law enforcement from purchasing some forms of military equipment, including as weaponized aircraft, drones, and vehicles.

The legislation were started by state legislators in response to the country’s outrage over the death of George Floyd last year while in the custody of Minnesota cops. The reforms were enacted by the Democratic-controlled Maryland General Assembly in 2020, with lawmakers overriding three vetoes by Republican Governor Larry Hogan.

According to the Associated Press, another law that goes into effect on Friday creates a new section in the attorney general’s office that will investigate the death of any person who died during confrontations with state police. The unit will have the same investigative powers as a state’s attorney and will be able to use any county’s grand jury.

“The only thing this legislation—and this office—is attempting to do is treat the cops like everyone else,” said Dana Mulhauser, the state attorney general’s office’s chief of the Independent Investigations Division.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat who sponsored one of the bills and is the state’s first Black and female speaker, testified earlier this year about her own and her brothers’ and kids’ encounters with law enforcement.

Jones said in a statement on Thursday that “our communities cannot afford to wait for genuine engagement and the re-establishment of trust in police enforcement.” “Independent inquiries are critical in instilling public confidence in the administration of justice.”

Another bill that goes into effect on Friday will provide the public access to police disciplinary records that were previously exempt from the state’s public information law because they were considered personnel files.

Senator Jill Carter, a Baltimore Democrat who supported the bill, stated, “Policing is a public role, and it is only appropriate that disciplinary records are accessible to victims of misconduct and the public.” “This is an important step toward establishing transparency and accountability. Police have done a poor job of secretly policing themselves.”

