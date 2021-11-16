Maryland Mayor Charged With Spreading Nudes Of Ex. Fifty Shades Of Revenge Porn: Maryland Mayor Charged With Spreading Nudes Of Ex.

Andrew Bradshaw, the mayor of Cambridge, Maryland, was charged with 50 counts of “distributing revenge porn” after allegedly posting nude images of a former romantic partner to Reddit.

Bradshaw was detained on Monday, and Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard announced the charges.

“Mr. Bradshaw is then alleged to have posted nude photographs of VICTIM-1 on those “Reddit” accounts and various “Subreddit” forums that were related to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race, and other topics, captioned with racial slurs and sexually explicit language,” according to the release.

According to records, the accounts linked to the posting of the photographs on Reddit used usernames that contained the victim’s “facial and personal areas” and used different combinations of her legal name and birthdate.

“VICTIM-1,” Bradshaw’s former love partner, has stated that the images exposed were only supplied to him during their relationship and that she did not give him permission to post them.

“VICTIM-1 advised that she only sent the posted photographs to one other person, Andrew Bradshaw, that the photographs were sent while she and Bradshaw were in an intimate relationship, and that she did not give Bradshaw consent to re-distribute the photographs,” according to the complaint, which was filed in Dorchester County circuit court.

Maryland law “prohibits the nonconsensual sharing of a private visual image of another that exposes their intimate body parts or depicts them participating in sexual behavior, with the aim to hurt, harass, intimidate, threaten, or force the person represented,” according to the release.

Bradshaw faces a potential sentence of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted on each count.

“The charges against Mayor Bradshaw include private things that are unfortunately playing themselves out in a public domain,” Bradshaw’s attorney Michael Belsky said in a statement on Tuesday.

The allegations have no bearing on Mayor Bradshaw’s intention or intend to continue to lead all of Cambridge’s inhabitants.”

Bradshaw appeared in court on Monday and was given his freedom on his own recognizance. He must abide by the court’s orders not to contact the victim.