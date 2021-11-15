Maryland Announces Anti-Asian Crime Initiatives, which have increased since 2019.

According to the Associated Press, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan unveiled his plan on Monday to address anti-Asian hate and bias crimes, which have been on the rise since 2019.

Actions for improved safety and enforcement measures, more access to community services, and new tools for educators and students are among the objectives.

“Our Asian-American community is confronted with challenges unprecedented in decades,” Hogan stated during a press conference. “The actions we’re announcing today are just the start. To help give additional protection, we will use every instrument at our disposal.