Mary Trump’s Terry McAuliffe fundraising email raises $100,000 in one day.

According to McAuliffe’s gubernatorial campaign, a fundraising email credited to Mary Trump issued on behalf of Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe raised an estimated $100,000 in a single day.

Former President Donald Trump’s niece was among numerous high-profile Democrats who sent fundraising messages in support of McAuliffe as he campaigns in Virginia’s governor contest against Republican Glenn Youngkin, who earned the former president’s official endorsement in May.

According to The Associated Press, McAuliffe, who previously served as governor of Virginia for one term from 2014 to 2018, raised nearly $5.6 million more than Youngkin during the last fundraising session. According to campaign finance data compiled by The Virginia Public Access Project, McAuliffe’s campaign raised more over $12.6 million in September, while Youngkin’s raised just over $7 million.

According to his campaign, McAuliffe has raised an estimated $2 million since a contentious “Take Back Virginia” GOP gathering in Henrico County last week. The October 13 event, which featured political strategist Steve Bannon and a phone appearance from former President Barack Obama, received immediate criticism from Democrats, in part because of a banner that participants claimed was visible during Trump’s January 6 rally ahead of the Capitol riot.

When he called into the October 13 event, which Youngkin did not attend, the former president expressed his support for him. After McAuliffe and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam called on Youngkin to apologize, he maintained he “had no part” in the event and that it was “strange and terrible” that attendance pledged loyalty to the flag allegedly associated with January 6.

McAuliffe’s team has issued fundraising emails from many Democrats in the days since the GOP rally, soliciting voter support ahead of the gubernatorial election. The fundraising emails have been attributed to a number of people, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, voting rights champion Stacey Abrams, and political consultant James Carville.

Mary Trump issued another fundraising email in support of McAuliffe’s campaign on Monday morning. Mary Trump has been vocal in her criticism of her uncle and just published Too Much and Never Enough, a book on the former president and his family. This is a condensed version of the information.