Mary Trump slams Donald for his 9/11 boxing commentary: ‘Doesn’t Get Dignity… Tragedy’.

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump chastised him for providing commentary for a boxing event on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

On Saturday evening, Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. provided “alternative commentary” for a fight between Evander Holyfield, 58, a former heavyweight boxing champion, and Vitor Belfort, 44, a mixed martial artist.

During an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday, Mary Trump slammed the ex-attendance president’s in the event.

The former president’s niece expressed disappointment with the lack of “pushback” against Donald Trump’s actions, saying that her uncle’s decision to “line his own pockets” on the anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack, which killed nearly 3,000 people and resulted in many more deaths in overseas wars, was “entirely in keeping” with his character.

“Last I checked, no one objected to him commenting on a boxing bout to line his own pockets on the 20th anniversary of this country’s biggest tragedy,” Mary Trump remarked. “It’s completely in line with Donald’s usual behavior. He doesn’t comprehend what it is to be dignified. He has no concept of tragedy. He doesn’t comprehend anything that isn’t immediately related to him.”

She went on to say, “And he’ll always push the envelope as long as he’s allowed to.” “And here’s the issue: He’s always permitted to. He’s always been given the benefit of the doubt. As a result, you and I may believe it’s strange behavior, as it is for any decent human being. But one thing is certain: he is not a decent human being. Second, where is the pushback?”

Donald Trump did not attend a 9/11 memorial, but he did stop by a police station and a firehouse in New York City before flying to Florida for a boxing match on Saturday. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as President Joe Biden, attended a 9/11 memorial event at the site where the former World Trade Center collapsed in 2001. Former President George W. Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris gave memorial speeches near the accident site of United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Due to his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, hosting several high-profile fights in the 1980s and 1990s, Trump was previously active with boxing. It was a $49.99 pay-per-view combat card on Saturday. This is a condensed version of the information.