Mary Trump refers to her uncle as a “born autocrat” who “believes he is entitled to all power.”

In a blistering new interview, Mary Trump, a staunch critic and niece of former President Donald Trump, said her uncle is a “natural autocrat” who believes he “deserves all the authority.”

In an interview with Insider published Saturday, the 56-year-old psychologist claimed she believes the former president possesses fascist qualities.

She told the news organization that he is a fascist. “However, he most likely has no idea what fascist means.”

“He believes he is entitled to all of the world’s power simply because of who he is. He believes he is the center of the universe and that he should be respected, despite the fact that he is the most uninformed, weakest, and least intellectually curious person she has ever met,” she continued.

During his tenure in government, she said, her uncle was more interested in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un than with those who were “ready to engage in diplomacy,” like French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

She explained, “The only thing that matters to him is what he considers to be strength.” “I believe his concept of strength is being as harsh and disruptive as possible all of the time and getting away with it.” Trump is “very hungry,” she claimed, and will engage with anyone who praises him “no matter how awful they are.”

Mary Trump also claimed that the former president’s recent endorsement of the Taliban in Afghanistan—he referred to them as “excellent negotiators and tough fighters”—reflects his proclivity for controversial utterances.

“It’s just another version of him saying, ‘There are really wonderful people on both sides,’” she said, alluding to Trump’s remarks during a deadly white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

Mary Trump has been a harsh critic of the former president and his family for a long time. Last year, she published Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, a blistering book about Donald Trump. In its first week, it became a bestseller, selling over a million copies.

Her recent interview with Insider follows the publication of The Reckoning: Our Nation's Pain and Finding a Way to Heal, her second book, which tackles "America's national trauma, anchored in our past."