Mary Cook, the star of Gogglebox, died in hospital at the age of 92.

On behalf of Mary’s family, Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, which produces the show, confirmed the news.

“We are deeply heartbroken to share that Gogglebox actress Mary Cook passed away in hospital last weekend at the age of 92, surrounded by her family,” the statement read.

“Mary, who worked in the hospitality industry and was married and widowed twice, was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loyal friend to many.”

In 2016, Mary and her companion Marina Wingrove joined the Gogglebox.

Cook and Wingrove, both from Bristol, met at a retirement village more than ten years ago before being invited to join Gogglebox.

“[The pair] became instant fan favorites due to their incredibly funny and frequently cheeky moments,” the statement continued.

“The entire Gogglebox family, cast, and crew will miss Mary terribly.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Mary’s family, friends, and Marina. At this difficult time, the family has requested privacy.”

Due to the pandemic, the two were momentarily absent from the show; nevertheless, they returned in May for the series finale.