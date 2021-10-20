Mary Berry will be honored for her successful career in cooking, writing, and baking.

The Prince of Wales will make Mary Berry a Dame Commander for her career of cooking, writing, and baking.

During his more than five-decade career as a cuisine writer and presenter, he has published more than 50 books and will be honored at a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

Thanks to her past judging role on The Great British Bake Off series and hosting her own shows, she has become a popular figure among home cooks in recent years.

Dame Mary is a patron of Child Bereavement UK and is well-known for her charitable activities.

For “practical” reasons, two investitures are being held on the same day, in what is considered to be a first, with Charles hosting the first and the Princess Royal hosting the second, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesman.

After being delayed during the pandemic, the ceremonies resumed in June, and there are likely to be a number of recipients who have opted for a royal presentation rather than a local presentation or getting the honor in the mail.

Sir Philip May, the husband of former Prime Minister Theresa May, will also be knighted by Charles for his political contributions.

Sir Philip was the United Kingdom’s second male consort, and when he wasn’t supporting his wife, he had a thriving career in banking.

Steven Knight, the film director and screenwriter who developed the hit drama Peaky Blinders and wrote the film Spencer on three days in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, will be awarded the CBE.

Karen Gibson, the creator and director of the Kingdom Choir, will be awarded an MBE for her work during the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.