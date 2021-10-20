Mary Berry is ‘glad and honoured’ to receive the title of Dame Commander.

Today, Prince Charles elevated Mary Berry to the rank of Dame Commander.

At Windsor Castle, the famous baker appeared ecstatic as she earned the title.

In October of last year, she was honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her contributions to television, the culinary arts, and charitable work.

Channel 4 has been chastised by Great British Bake Off fans for its ‘poor service.’

Her Damehood was postponed until this week owing to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and the limitations in place.

The celebrity chef, speaking to the Press Association, said: “I am completely overwhelmed by this tremendous honor.

“For the most of my life, I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to pursue my dream of teaching cooking through books and the media.

“All I want is for my parents and brothers to be here to share my excitement, because my sole achievement in school was one O-level in cuisine.”

Dame Mary’s career lasted five decades, and she is most known for her role as a judge on the BBC’s The Great British Bake Off.

She has worked alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in a Bake Off special last Christmas, so she is no stranger to the Royal Family.

The queen of baking has a long and illustrious history, having served as the cooking editor of Housewife magazine in the 1960s and then having her first television series in the 1970s.

She is a well-known charitable figure and the patron of Child Bereavement UK.

Mary’s first book was published in the 1980s, and she has since written over 80 books, including an autobiography called Recipe for Life.

“My goal is to pass on the skill that I love so much,” the new Dame said. “Everyone needs to cook every day, whether they’re students or anything, they have to feed themselves, so why not learn to do it well and enjoy it?”

Mary wanted to go home for a sandwich and spend time with her children to celebrate her Damehood with her husband, Paul Hunnings.